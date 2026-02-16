Jaipur: Shivratri celebrations marred as cop beats up priests
During Mahashivratri celebrations at Tadkeshwar Mahadev temple in Jaipur, a police sub-inspector allegedly assaulted priests and entered the inner sanctum with his belt on—breaking temple rules.
A video of the incident surfaced online, and priests and volunteers blamed the police, shut the temple gate and sat in protest; BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya sought action.
MLA joins protest, demands action
Priests and volunteers shut the main gate and demanded the officer's suspension within four hours, saying police ruined the festival vibe.
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya joined them, pointing out past complaints against the officer.
