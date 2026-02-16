Jaipur: Shivratri celebrations marred as cop beats up priests India Feb 16, 2026

During Mahashivratri celebrations at Tadkeshwar Mahadev temple in Jaipur, a police sub-inspector allegedly assaulted priests and entered the inner sanctum with his belt on—breaking temple rules.

A video of the incident surfaced online, and priests and volunteers blamed the police, shut the temple gate and sat in protest; BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya sought action.