Jaishankar heads to US for key talks on critical minerals India Jan 29, 2026

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is likely to travel to Washington DC next week for the first-ever Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4.

Hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the meeting brings together ministers and senior officials to strengthen supply chains for minerals like lithium and cobalt—essential for things like electric cars, clean energy tech, and modern gadgets.