Jaishankar heads to US for key talks on critical minerals
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is likely to travel to Washington DC next week for the first-ever Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4.
Hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the meeting brings together ministers and senior officials to strengthen supply chains for minerals like lithium and cobalt—essential for things like electric cars, clean energy tech, and modern gadgets.
Why does it matter?
This visit isn't just about minerals—it's a chance for India and the US to boost cooperation on trade, defense, and nuclear energy.
With both countries recently signing a major defense partnership and India participating in supply-chain diversification efforts, Jaishankar's trip highlights India's growing influence in shaping how the world sources materials that power our future.