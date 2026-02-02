Jaishankar in US for 1st-ever Critical Minerals Ministerial
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is in Washington from February 2-4 for the first-ever Critical Minerals Ministerial.
Hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the event brings together about 20 countries—including G7 nations, Australia, South Korea, and key African mineral producers—to talk minerals that power everything from EVs and clean-energy systems to semiconductors and advanced electronics.
Why it matters for India
This meeting is all about making sure countries have steady access to minerals needed for tech like electric cars, batteries, and clean energy—stuff that shapes our future.
For India, it's a chance to team up with others (like Japan and the US), reduce dependence on China for these resources, and boost its position in global supply chains.
Basically: what's decided here could impact the gadgets you use and how green our world gets.