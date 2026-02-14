Jaishankar meets G7 foreign ministers, pushes for UNSC update
India
At the Munich Security Conference, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with G7 foreign ministers and pushed for an update to the UN Security Council, echoing calls for change as part of the UN@80 agenda.
He also highlighted India's growing global role just weeks after sealing a major free trade deal with the EU.
Jaishankar's push for India's global role
This isn't just about diplomacy—Jaishankar is making sure India has a bigger say in global decisions that affect everyone.
With Japan reiterating the importance of UNSC reform and new trade ties with Europe, India is stepping up on issues like maritime security and international cooperation.
For young people, it signals more opportunities—and responsibility—for India on the world stage.