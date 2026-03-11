Jaishankar speaks to Lavrov amid West Asia crisis India Mar 11, 2026

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar had a phone call with Russia's Sergey Lavrov about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

This chat is part of India's bigger push to connect with world leaders (Jaishankar also reached out to top European Union and French diplomats the same day) to help calm things down as violence continues in the region.