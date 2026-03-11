Jaishankar speaks to Lavrov amid West Asia crisis
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar had a phone call with Russia's Sergey Lavrov about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
This chat is part of India's bigger push to connect with world leaders (Jaishankar also reached out to top European Union and French diplomats the same day) to help calm things down as violence continues in the region.
Why India is worried about West Asia situation
With West Asia's crisis threatening India's energy supplies and trade routes (raising concerns about disruptions to energy supplies and shipping), these diplomatic moves are not just about global peace: they are about protecting jobs, fuel prices, and the safety of Indians abroad.