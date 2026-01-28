Jaishankar to attend US Critical Minerals Ministerial next week
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is reportedly planning to travel to Washington, DC on February 4 for the first-ever Critical Minerals Ministerial.
Hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the event brings together countries to figure out how to secure supplies of key minerals—like lithium and rare earths—that power electric vehicles, defense tech, and clean energy.
Why does it matter?
Right now, China controls most of the world's rare earth mining and processing. That's a big deal for countries wanting reliable access to these materials.
India's membership of the Minerals Security Partnership and an invitation to join US-led groups like Pax Silica mean it could play a bigger role in global supply chains—and become more self-reliant in electronics and green tech.
Jaishankar's visit is also expected to strengthen economic ties between India and the US at a time when both are looking for safer alternatives in critical sectors.