Jaishankar to attend US Critical Minerals Ministerial next week

Why does it matter?

Right now, China controls most of the world's rare earth mining and processing. That's a big deal for countries wanting reliable access to these materials.

India's membership of the Minerals Security Partnership and an invitation to join US-led groups like Pax Silica mean it could play a bigger role in global supply chains—and become more self-reliant in electronics and green tech.

Jaishankar's visit is also expected to strengthen economic ties between India and the US at a time when both are looking for safer alternatives in critical sectors.