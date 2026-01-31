Jallikattu: 48 injured as traditional bull-taming contests begin in TN India Jan 31, 2026

Jallikattu events held this Saturday in Tamil Nadu saw 48 people injured as hundreds took part in the traditional bull-taming contests at Theerampatti and Kattupatti.

Out of those hurt, 13 people were referred to the government hospital — all from Theerampatti (six participants, four owners, three spectators) — while all 16 injured at Kattupatti were treated as outpatients at the venue.