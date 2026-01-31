Jallikattu: 48 injured as traditional bull-taming contests begin in TN
Jallikattu events held this Saturday in Tamil Nadu saw 48 people injured as hundreds took part in the traditional bull-taming contests at Theerampatti and Kattupatti.
Out of those hurt, 13 people were referred to the government hospital — all from Theerampatti (six participants, four owners, three spectators) — while all 16 injured at Kattupatti were treated as outpatients at the venue.
Injuries at 2 venues
At Theerampatti, 32 people—including participants, bull owners, and spectators—were injured when 783 bulls were released; 13 of them were referred to the government hospital.
Over in Kattupatti, with 602 bulls and about 300 participants, there were 16 injuries but all received outpatient care.
Despite the risks, jallikattu remains hugely popular and draws big crowds every year.