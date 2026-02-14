Jallikattu events in TN's Thanjavur, Tiruchi leave 64 injured India Feb 14, 2026

Traditional Jallikattu bull-taming events in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts saw 64 people injured on Saturday.

At the Saint Anthoniyar Pongal Festival in Thirukkanoorpatti alone, 40 tamers were hurt as over 500 bulls and 400 participants took part.

Sadly, two bulls died after colliding, and another was left with a leg injury.