Jallikattu events in TN's Thanjavur, Tiruchi leave 64 injured
India
Traditional Jallikattu bull-taming events in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts saw 64 people injured on Saturday.
At the Saint Anthoniyar Pongal Festival in Thirukkanoorpatti alone, 40 tamers were hurt as over 500 bulls and 400 participants took part.
Sadly, two bulls died after colliding, and another was left with a leg injury.
Emergency teams treated most injuries on-site
Emergency teams treated most injuries on-site, and one person was referred to hospital.
The Manjampatti event also saw 24 people—tamers, bull owners, and spectators—get hurt.
These incidents are a reminder of how important better safety measures are during such traditional celebrations.