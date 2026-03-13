Jamia girls' hostel break-in: Students protest, demand better security

Protesters were locked out of gates

In response, hostel residents staged a sit-in, with AISA publicly condemning the breach; other student bodies, including SFI and NSUI, have also raised security concerns in related incidents.

They say their warnings were ignored at first, protesters were locked out of gates, and even calls from worried parents were met with intimidation, even though a warden was present.

University officials claim they acted quickly and informed police, and students have demanded an FIR and a thorough investigation.

The episode has also highlighted frustration over strict curfews for women while men still manage to get in, especially after reports surfaced of another recent break-in involving multiple men assaulting a student.