Jammu and Kashmir launches Nasha-Mukt Abhiyaan, recommends canceling 116 passports

Manoj Sinha links drugs to militancy

Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha pointed out that money from drug trafficking is being used by militant groups to procure weapons, promising tough action against anyone involved, including officials.

The campaign is not just about arrests; it is also about awareness, with over 7,000 women's groups formed and a massive padyatra in Shopian to get communities talking.

A comprehensive rehabilitation policy is being prepared to support youth undergoing de-addiction treatment and help reintegrate them through employment opportunities.