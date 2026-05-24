Jammu and Kashmir launches Nasha-Mukt Abhiyaan, recommends canceling 116 passports
Jammu and Kashmir is getting serious about fighting drugs with its new Nasha-Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, launched on May 11.
As part of the drive, authorities have recommended canceling 116 passports (94 from Jammu and 22 from Kashmir) of people allegedly linked to drug smuggling.
The campaign has already led to over 890 arrests and nearly 800 FIRs.
Manoj Sinha links drugs to militancy
Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha pointed out that money from drug trafficking is being used by militant groups to procure weapons, promising tough action against anyone involved, including officials.
The campaign is not just about arrests; it is also about awareness, with over 7,000 women's groups formed and a massive padyatra in Shopian to get communities talking.
A comprehensive rehabilitation policy is being prepared to support youth undergoing de-addiction treatment and help reintegrate them through employment opportunities.