Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens (sort of) after major snowfall
India
The Jammu-Srinagar Highway (NH-44)—the main road link to Kashmir—has partially reopened after being shut down by heavy snowfall.
The weather hit hard, disrupting power, water, phone lines, and even causing flight cancelations and temporary suspensions at Srinagar Airport.
Clearing the snow has been tough since local crews didn't have enough equipment or staff.
Why does this matter?
Fresh snow—up to a foot in the plains and even more in the hills—blocked roads with landslides and fallen trees, making travel risky.
Other key routes like Mughal Road and Sinthan Road are still closed except for emergencies.
If you're traveling, check official traffic updates before heading out—conditions can change quickly, and another round of bad weather is expected soon.