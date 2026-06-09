Jay Mishra surrenders after Malviya Nagar B&B fire killing 22

Police probe B&B registration and safety

Police want to know how the B&B got its registration and whether safety rules were actually followed.

They're also checking business records, digital chats, and other documents to see if there were any lapses.

Mishra will be questioned alongside owner Lavkesh Bajaj to get a clearer picture of who was responsible for guest safety.

Meanwhile, the court denied bail to Keshav Negi, a cook arrested earlier in the case.