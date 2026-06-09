Jay Mishra surrenders after Malviya Nagar B&B fire killing 22
India
Jay Mishra, who helped run Flourish Stays B&B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, turned himself in on Monday after a tragic fire at the property left 22 people dead.
Police now have two days to question Mishra and dig deeper into what went wrong.
Police probe B&B registration and safety
Police want to know how the B&B got its registration and whether safety rules were actually followed.
They're also checking business records, digital chats, and other documents to see if there were any lapses.
Mishra will be questioned alongside owner Lavkesh Bajaj to get a clearer picture of who was responsible for guest safety.
Meanwhile, the court denied bail to Keshav Negi, a cook arrested earlier in the case.