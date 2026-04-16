JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results expected on April 20
India
JEE Main 2026 Session two results are expected to be released on April 20, so mark your calendars!
Once the National Testing Agency (NTA) wraps up checking all answer key objections, you'll be able to see your subject-wise scores, overall percentile, and All India Rank on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Download scorecard from NTA website
Head over to the official NTA website and find the "JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result" link.
Just enter your application number and password or date of birth to download your scorecard: it'll have all the essentials like your name, roll number, and scores.
Keep an eye on the site for any updates!