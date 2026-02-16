JEE-Main Session 1 results: 12 candidates score 100 percentile

Other toppers, category-wise best performers

Three candidates from Rajasthan scored a 100 percentile: Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar, and Arnav Gautam.

Andhra Pradesh's Narendrababu Gari Mahith (also OBC-NCL topper) and Pasala Mohith joined them at the top.

Other perfect scorers came from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana.

Deva Srivedh from Andhra Pradesh topped SC category with a near-perfect score.

Haryana's Ashi Grewal stood out as female topper with an impressive percentile just shy of perfection.