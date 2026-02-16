JEE-Main Session 1 results: 12 candidates score 100 percentile
JEE-Main Session 1 results are out, and 12 students nailed a perfect 100 percentile—out of over 13 lakh who registered.
Rajasthan led the pack with three toppers, followed by Andhra Pradesh with two.
This exam is the big ticket for anyone dreaming of India's top engineering colleges.
Other toppers, category-wise best performers
Three candidates from Rajasthan scored a 100 percentile: Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar, and Arnav Gautam.
Andhra Pradesh's Narendrababu Gari Mahith (also OBC-NCL topper) and Pasala Mohith joined them at the top.
Other perfect scorers came from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana.
Deva Srivedh from Andhra Pradesh topped SC category with a near-perfect score.
Haryana's Ashi Grewal stood out as female topper with an impressive percentile just shy of perfection.