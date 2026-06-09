Jewar Airport opens June 15 with IndiGo and Akasa Air
India
Noida's new Jewar Airport is set to open on June 15, 2026, but Air India Express has decided not to join the launch.
That means only IndiGo and Akasa Air will be flying from the airport at first; IndiGo starts on day one, and Akasa Air jumps in on June 16.
Air India Express cites cost cutting
Jewar Airport was built to ease the load on Delhi's main airport and help people in Noida and western Uttar Pradesh travel more easily.
But thanks to financial struggles, Air India Express is focusing on saving costs and sticking with its main routes, so it also pulled out of Hindon Airport recently.
For now, IndiGo gets a head start at Jewar, with Akasa right behind.