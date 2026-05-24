Jhargram jhalmuri vendor threatened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit
India
A simple snack stall in Jhargram, West Bengal suddenly became famous after PM Modi stopped by for jhalmuri during his election campaign.
But the spotlight brought trouble: Bikram Kumar Sau, the Jhalmuri vendor, started getting threatening calls and messages, leading to increased security around his stall.
Jhargram vendor closes stall, files complaint
Worried about his family's safety, Sau recently filed a police complaint and closed the stall for now.
Police are investigating the threats and have assigned two security guards to protect him.
The stall rose to fame after PM Modi stopped by during the campaign; the BJP later won all four seats in the district's recent elections.