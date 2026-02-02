Jharkhand: Man dies by suicide; mother, sister also attempt suicide India Feb 02, 2026

A 24-year-old man, Mihir Akhori, died by suicide in Ranchi's Kadru New AG Colony.

Around the same time, his mother Sneha (50) and younger sister also tried to end their lives by taking medicines.

While Mihir passed away, his mother and sister survived and are currently being treated at a private hospital.