JJ Hospital resident's suicide attempt sparks outrage, strike

Residents on indefinite strike, demand Dr. Verma's transfer

The resident accused Dr. Verma of public humiliation and threats to block her from MD exams, with batchmates backing her story.

In response, all Pediatrics Department residents have started an indefinite strike demanding Dr. Verma's transfer.

The Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctor Association has called for her suspension and better mental health support for doctors.

Both hospital authorities and police are investigating as calls grow for safer working conditions for young doctors.