J&K: 3 inmates escape from juvenile home after attacking cops
India
On Monday evening, three inmates broke out of a Juvenile Observation Home in RS Pura, Jammu and Kashmir, after reportedly attacking two police guards.
The injured officers are being treated at a local hospital.
The escapees include two inmates from Pakistan's Punjab province—Ahsan Anwar and Mohammad Sanaullah—and Karanjit Singh alias Gugga from Jammu.
Authorities are looking into how the escape happened
Police have launched a major search to find the teens.
Intelligence sources said the two Pakistani boys had inadvertently crossed into India earlier and were not linked to militancy.
Authorities are now looking into how the escape happened and what led to the confrontation with the guards, and further investigation is underway.