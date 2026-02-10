J&K budget 2026-27: AIIMS, Z-Morh Tunnel, and 3L new jobs

What does this budget mean for you?

This budget means more roads (including the Z-Morh Tunnel), nearly three lakh new jobs through agriculture programs, smarter schools thanks to education reforms mentioned in the budget (e.g., JK e-Pathshala DTH channels and upgraded anganwadi centers), and better healthcare—like a new AIIMS (timeline not specified in the budget).

If you're looking at future opportunities or just want your hometown to level up, these moves could shape what's next for young people across J&K.