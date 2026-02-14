J&K Police issue alert for Pakistani militant Saifullah
Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued an alert for Saifullah, a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad commander hiding in Chatroo, Kishtwar.
After he escaped a recent police operation that killed another militant, posters with his photos have gone up across Doda, urging people to share any leads.
SSP Sandeep Mehta shared that Saifullah is now trying to slip out of the area.
Saifullah has been linked to planning attacks and recruiting
Saifullah crossed into the region and has been linked to planning attacks and recruiting in Kishtwar and Doda.
Police say he might try to blend in by wearing a burqa or women's clothes—so they've posted images of him both with and without a beard.
Meanwhile, large-scale search operations across several districts have led to nearly a dozen encounters in the past month alone.
With cross-border firing risks rising, movement within 5km of Kathua's International Border is restricted for 60 days starting February 14, 2026.