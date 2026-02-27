JNU protest: 51 students detained, situation tense

Both sides accuse each other of violence

The situation quickly got out of hand: police set up heavy barricades and even brought in the Rapid Action Force, but students pushed through.

Both sides accuse each other of violence—students say police used excessive force and targeted women; police report injuries to 25 officers.

The university and student union are now blaming each other for what happened, keeping tensions high on campus.

For many young people watching, it's a reminder of how student activism and authority can collide—and why voices on both sides matter.