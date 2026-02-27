JNU protest: 51 students detained, situation tense
A student protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday escalated, ending with 51 students detained.
The demonstration—calling for new UGC rules, the Rohith Act, and the Vice-Chancellor's resignation over alleged casteist remarks—wasn't approved by the university.
Still, hundreds marched off campus, clashing with police along the way.
Both sides accuse each other of violence
The situation quickly got out of hand: police set up heavy barricades and even brought in the Rapid Action Force, but students pushed through.
Both sides accuse each other of violence—students say police used excessive force and targeted women; police report injuries to 25 officers.
The university and student union are now blaming each other for what happened, keeping tensions high on campus.
For many young people watching, it's a reminder of how student activism and authority can collide—and why voices on both sides matter.