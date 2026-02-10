Journalist gets jail term for defaming Adani in tweets
Freelance journalist Ravi Nair has been sentenced to one year in prison and fined after a Gandhinagar court found him guilty of criminal defamation.
Adani Enterprises Ltd filed the case, claiming that Nair's tweets contained false statements meant to harm the company's reputation with the public and investors.
Verdict wraps up a lengthy legal battle
Adani argued that Nair's tweets weren't just criticism—they crossed into criminal defamation. After a full-fledged trial, the court agreed with Adani.
Nair, known for his investigative reporting on Adani's airport deals for Newsclick and a two-part report about offshore investors for AdaniWatch and a frequent contributor to The Wire and Newsclick, had previously faced a bailable arrest warrant over this case.
The verdict wraps up a lengthy legal battle between corporate power and critical journalism.