Journalist gets jail term for defaming Adani in tweets

Verdict wraps up a lengthy legal battle

Adani argued that Nair's tweets weren't just criticism—they crossed into criminal defamation. After a full-fledged trial, the court agreed with Adani.

Nair, known for his investigative reporting on Adani's airport deals for Newsclick and a two-part report about offshore investors for AdaniWatch and a frequent contributor to The Wire and Newsclick, had previously faced a bailable arrest warrant over this case.

The verdict wraps up a lengthy legal battle between corporate power and critical journalism.