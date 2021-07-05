Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh admitted to ICU in Lucknow

A panel of experts from SGPGI has been tasked with looking after the veteran politician

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday evening, according to an official statement. The statement from the institute said that a panel of experts, from the nephrology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, and neuro-otology departments, has been formed to attend to the veteran politician.

Singh was feeling unwell for the past two weeks

"The former Rajasthan Governor was admitted to the intensive care unit of Critical Care Medicine of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday around 5:30 pm. He was feeling unwell for the past two weeks," the statement said. "On his arrival...his blood pressure and heartbeats were found normal, but the level of consciousness was a bit low," it added.

Prior to this, Singh was admitted to RML Lucknow

"Keeping in mind his earlier ailments, he has been admitted to the ICU of the CCM," the statement said. Prior to this, the 89-year-old veteran leader of the BJP was admitted to Lucknow's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. Singh reportedly complained of body swelling. As per the blood tests, his urea and creatinine levels were also reported to be elevated.

UP CM visited RML Lucknow to inquire about Singh's health

Earlier on Sunday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, and UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh visited Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and inquired about the well being of Singh. "I pray to Lord Ram that he returns to good health soon," the Chief Minister had tweeted in Hindi.

