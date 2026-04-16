Kanpur OT technician Mudassar Ali surrenders in kidney transplant racket

Arrests reach 11 after donor complaint

Ali's surrender brings the total arrests to 11 so far.

The investigation kicked off when a donor complained about being underpaid (he got ₹3.5 lakh instead of the promised ₹10 lakh), which led police to raid three hospitals and arrest five doctors (including hospital owners).

The alleged masterminds behind the operation have also been caught, but with authorities still digging deeper, this story is far from over.