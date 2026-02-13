Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Court orders technical check of car
A Lamborghini crash on Kanpur's VIP Road left several people hurt and was high-profile and triggered public outrage and intense scrutiny of the investigation.
Now, a local court has ordered a full technical check of the car, with results due by February 20, 2026.
The owner, Shivam Mishra—who's also the prime accused—moved an application seeking release of the vehicle as he's hoping to get his car back.
Police told to finish inspection, file report
The judge has told police to finish the inspection and file their report before the next hearing on February 20.
Until then, the Lamborghini stays impounded as evidence.
The investigation remains focused on how exactly the accident happened, with police maintaining that Shivam was behind the wheel, and forensic and mechanical inspection expected to help ascertain impact dynamics and responsibility.