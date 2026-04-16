Kanpur OT technician Mudassar Ali surrenders in kidney transplant racket
Big update from Kanpur: Mudassar Ali, an OT technician accused of helping run a major illegal kidney transplant racket, has finally turned himself in after dodging police for two weeks.
He was reportedly posing as a doctor and performing surgeries, with police connecting him to over 30 illegal transplants.
Ali is now in 14-day judicial custody, and there was even a ₹25,000 reward out for his arrest.
Arrests reach 11 after donor complaint
Ali's surrender brings the total arrests to 11 so far.
The investigation kicked off when a donor complained about being underpaid (he got ₹3.5 lakh instead of the promised ₹10 lakh), which led police to raid three hospitals and arrest five doctors (including hospital owners).
The alleged masterminds behind the operation have also been caught, but with authorities still digging deeper, this story is far from over.