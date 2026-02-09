Kanpur: Son of tobacco baron crashes family's Lamborghini, injures 6
Shivam Mishra, son of Kanpur's well-known tobacco baron KK Mishra, crashed a Lamborghini registered to his family (KK Mishra) near Rev-3 Mall on Sunday afternoon.
The car hit an auto-rickshaw and a parked motorcycle, sending one rider flying and injuring six people—including Taufiq Ahmed and Sonu Tripathi—before finally stopping.
Mishra seemed drunk and tried to run away
Eyewitnesses say Mishra seemed drunk and tried to run away but was stopped by angry locals, who broke the car's windows to pull him out, while private bouncers accompanying him reportedly attempted to shield him.
Police arrived soon after, took control of the situation, sent the injured to a private hospital, and said a case was being registered.
They're now checking CCTV footage and looking into how fast he was going at the time.