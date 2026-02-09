Kanpur: Son of tobacco baron crashes family's Lamborghini, injures 6

Mishra seemed drunk and tried to run away

Eyewitnesses say Mishra seemed drunk and tried to run away but was stopped by angry locals, who broke the car's windows to pull him out, while private bouncers accompanying him reportedly attempted to shield him.

Police arrived soon after, took control of the situation, sent the injured to a private hospital, and said a case was being registered.

They're now checking CCTV footage and looking into how fast he was going at the time.