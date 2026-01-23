Kanpur woman locks boyfriend in trunk, nearly causes suffocation India Jan 23, 2026

In Kanpur, a woman hid her boyfriend in an iron trunk to keep him secret from her family.

Things took a scary turn when her aunt heard a noise and, after some panic, the woman locked him inside the trunk.

The man was trapped for about 45 minutes before the police's presence prompted the woman to open the trunk herself—he was found drenched in sweat and gasping for air.