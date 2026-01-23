Kanpur woman locks boyfriend in trunk, nearly causes suffocation
India
In Kanpur, a woman hid her boyfriend in an iron trunk to keep him secret from her family.
Things took a scary turn when her aunt heard a noise and, after some panic, the woman locked him inside the trunk.
The man was trapped for about 45 minutes before the police's presence prompted the woman to open the trunk herself—he was found drenched in sweat and gasping for air.
Police step in, investigation underway
Family members tried to intervene but the woman wouldn't hand over the key, saying only clothes were inside.
Police had to stop angry relatives from confronting the boyfriend after freeing him.
Both were taken away by police; he's been booked for disturbing the peace and more charges may follow if her family files a complaint.