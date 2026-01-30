Kanpur youth dies by suicide over alleged harassment: Report
India
A 23-year-old from Kanpur, Rohit Singh, allegedly committed suicide on January 28.
In a video recorded before his death, he spoke about being pressured to convert religions and mentioned issues like drug abuse and respect for women.
This video is now central to the police investigation.
Protest by family, locals
Singh's family and local residents protested by blocking Panki-Ratanpur Road with his body, demanding justice against those they say harassed him.
The protest caused traffic delays for about an hour.
Police have filed an FIR, set up two investigation teams, and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects, promising strict action if anyone is found guilty.