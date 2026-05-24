Kapurthala jail brawl injures 3 as police use tear gas
A tense night at Kapurthala jail saw a violent fight break out among inmates, leaving three people injured: two from police cane charges and one from a tear gas shell.
The chaos started in Block four over some unresolved issue, with inmates even climbing rooftops and setting clothes on fire.
DIG Naveen Singla says jail controlled
Police had to use tear gas and cane charges to calm things down, but thankfully no staff or property was harmed.
Deputy Inspector General Naveen Singla reassured everyone that the situation is now "completely under control."
Meanwhile, politicians like SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the government for how it handled things.
Videos of the incident are making rounds on social media, adding to the buzz around prison management in Kapurthala jail with about 4,000 inmates.