Kapurthala jail brawl injures 3 as police use tear gas

DIG Naveen Singla says jail controlled

Police had to use tear gas and cane charges to calm things down, but thankfully no staff or property was harmed.

Deputy Inspector General Naveen Singla reassured everyone that the situation is now "completely under control."

Meanwhile, politicians like SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the government for how it handled things.

Videos of the incident are making rounds on social media, adding to the buzz around prison management in Kapurthala jail with about 4,000 inmates.