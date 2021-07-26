Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

On the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Army paid rich tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War

On the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Army paid rich tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan at the Drass War Memorial in Ladakh on Monday. In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture the strategic heights in Kargil. It was named Operation Vijay (victory).

Tribute

Ladakh's Lt. Governor paid tributes to the slain soldiers

Lt. Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tributes to the slain soldiers as part of a ceremony symbolizing shraddhanjali from the entire nation. President Ram Nath Kovind was scheduled to visit the Drass Memorial to pay homage but the plan had to be changed due to bad weather.

Homage

The President laid a wreath at Baramulla War Memorial

Instead, the President visited the Baramulla War Memorial which is located in north Kashmir and laid a wreath there. In 2019 also, Kovind's flight could not take off from Srinagar due to bad weather and he laid a wreath at the war memorial in Badamibagh Cantonment, which also houses the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps.

Information

Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame also reached Kargil War Memorial

PRO Defense Musavi said this year, the Kargil Vijay Diwas coincides with Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame reaching the Kargil War Memorial. The journey of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame across the country commemorates 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Proceedings

Army officers who were present at the ceremony

"The proceedings at the Kargil War Memorial commenced with the reception of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame by Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat," Musavi said. "GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt. Gen. YK Joshi, GOC 14 Corps Lt. Gen. PGK Menon, GOC 15 Corps Lt. Gen. DP Pandey, and GOC 16 Corps Lt. Gen. MV Suchindra Kumar were present as well," he said.

Ceremony

Gallantry awardees and Veer Naris also paid their tributes

"Other officers, gallantry awardees, Veer Naris, next of kin of the slain soldiers, and civil dignitaries were also present on the occasion," Musavi said. "It was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony by civil and military dignitaries," he said. "The gallantry awardees of the Kargil War, next of kin of the bravehearts, and Veer Naris also paid tributes to the fallen heroes," he said.