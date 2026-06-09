Karnataka bars under-21s and mandates government ID checks at venues
India
Karnataka just got serious about underage drinking.
Now, every liquor-serving or otherwise licensed venue has to check your government ID at the door.
If you're under 21, you won't get in or be served.
This move comes after a study showed a surprising number of Bengaluru students are already drinking.
Bengaluru study prompts penalties and CCTV
Researchers found that one in three Bengaluru students have tried alcohol, some as young as eight.
Because of this, venue managers are now on the hook. If they skip ID checks or let minors in, they face tough penalties.
Establishments also need working CCTV cameras and must keep footage for police checks.
As Home Minister Kharge put it: "No ID, No Entry."