Karnataka bars under-21s and mandates government ID checks at venues

Bengaluru study prompts penalties and CCTV

Researchers found that one in three Bengaluru students have tried alcohol, some as young as eight.

Because of this, venue managers are now on the hook. If they skip ID checks or let minors in, they face tough penalties.

Establishments also need working CCTV cameras and must keep footage for police checks.

As Home Minister Kharge put it: "No ID, No Entry."