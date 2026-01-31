Karnataka cop suspended for using yet-to-be-passed bill in notice
A Karnataka police inspector, Ramachandra N, got suspended after he mistakenly used the proposed Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill, 2025—which isn't even law yet—to issue a notice to right-wing activist Vikas Puttur.
The mix-up came to light when BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar pointed out that the bill is still waiting for the Governor's sign-off since December 30, 2025.
Political debate over suspension
The suspension has stirred up political debate, with BJP leaders calling it an attempt to sideline right-wing voices at Hindu events.
Home Minister G Parameshwara said some activists have faced restrictions due to legal issues, mentioning Sharan Pumpwell as an example.
The Congress-led government says the bill is needed to tackle rising hate speech, but BJP claims it's being used against their leaders.