Karnataka forest officer suspended after Bandipur Tiger Reserve party video

Cases filed against Mahadev Prasad

After the video spread online, there was major criticism from both environmentalists and the public.

The forest department quickly launched an investigation, which led to Range Forest Officer D Puneeth being suspended for not doing his job properly.

Cases have also been filed against Prasad and his group.

Sadly, this isn't the first time rules have been broken here; just last year, two people were fined ₹25,000 for sneaking in during a photo shoot.

These incidents highlight ongoing challenges with keeping protected zones safe from illegal activities.