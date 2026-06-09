Karnataka forest officer suspended after Bandipur Tiger Reserve party video
A Karnataka forest officer has been suspended after a viral video showed an alcohol party happening right inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
The clip featured rowdy sheeter Mahadev Prasad (also known as Satish) and his aides Gangadhar and Chetan drinking near an anti-poaching camp, using a solar panel as their table.
Food packets and a liquor bottle were clearly visible, a big no-no in such a protected area.
Cases filed against Mahadev Prasad
After the video spread online, there was major criticism from both environmentalists and the public.
The forest department quickly launched an investigation, which led to Range Forest Officer D Puneeth being suspended for not doing his job properly.
Cases have also been filed against Prasad and his group.
Sadly, this isn't the first time rules have been broken here; just last year, two people were fined ₹25,000 for sneaking in during a photo shoot.
These incidents highlight ongoing challenges with keeping protected zones safe from illegal activities.