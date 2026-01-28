Karnataka limits government doctors' private work to OPD only
India
Karnataka's Health Department just rolled out new rules: government doctors can now only see outpatients (OPD) at private hospitals—no more treating in-patients there.
This comes after some worrying cases where patients in state hospitals were neglected, partly because doctors were busy with their private gigs.
Why should you care?
The change is meant to make sure public hospital patients get the attention they deserve.
Doctors can still work at a single private clinic or hospital after hours, but they have to officially report it—and breaking the rules could mean disciplinary action.
Officials say this move is about keeping doctors available for emergencies and making public healthcare more reliable for everyone who depends on it.