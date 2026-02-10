Karnataka man falls asleep while robbing ex-employer's house
India
In Gauribidanur, Karnataka, a 40-year-old man named Devaraju tried to rob the house where he had previously worked as a painter but ended up falling asleep inside the house—literally.
Knowing homeowner Premanath was out of town, Devaraju and an accomplice broke in late Sunday night to steal cash and gold jewelry.
Police are now searching for his accomplice
The duo got inside by cutting through the roof and grabbed ₹45,000 plus jewelry.
While his partner escaped with most of the loot, Devaraju passed out drunk on the sofa.
Alert neighbors blocked the exit and informed the police, who later found him inside the house.
₹5,000 was recovered from him. Police are now searching for his accomplice and working to recover the rest of the stolen items.