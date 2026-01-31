Karnataka may ban under-16s from using social media
India
Karnataka is thinking about restricting kids' access to social media.
State IT Minister Priyank Kharge brought this up in the assembly, saying it's about protecting young people from harmful online content.
Other countries are also taking similar steps
This isn't just a local thing—countries like Australia have banned children below 16 from holding social media accounts, Finland has taken a decision, and the UK is considering it too.
India's latest Economic Survey warns that digital addiction can mess with sleep, focus, and productivity—especially for young people.
The push for age checks and safer settings could change how young people use Instagram, YouTube, and more.