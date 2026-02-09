Karnataka may see power tariff hike from April 1
Heads up, Karnataka! The state's electricity regulator (KERC) is thinking about raising power tariffs for the next financial year.
This move comes as electricity companies face higher costs for buying power, running operations, and keeping the grid in shape.
Public hearings kick off mid-February 2026, so people can share their thoughts before anything is set in stone.
What to expect
If these changes go through, expect a small bump in your electricity bill starting April 1, 2026—especially during those hot summer months when fans and ACs are working overtime.
The goal is to help cover rising costs and keep service reliable.
KERC will make the final call after listening to public feedback, so it's worth staying tuned (and maybe brushing up on energy-saving hacks).