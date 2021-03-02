Home / News / India News / BJP minister sparks row after getting COVID-19 vaccine at home
India

BJP minister sparks row after getting COVID-19 vaccine at home

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 08:45 pm
BJP minister sparks row after getting COVID-19 vaccine at home

Karnataka Minister BC Patil today sparked controversy as he took the COVID-19 vaccine at his home instead of a designated hospital.

His decision drew criticism from many, including several Opposition leaders.

According to the protocol, eligible citizens are required to visit a government or private medical facility to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has sought a report on the matter.

In this article
Patil, his wife received vaccine doses at their home today 'What is wrong in this?' It is wrong, says Karnataka Health Minister Union Health Ministry seeks report over the matter India has over 1.68 lakh active coronavirus cases

Details

Patil, his wife received vaccine doses at their home today

Patil, the 64-year-old State Agriculture Minister, and his wife received the COVID-19 vaccine doses at their residence in Haveri district on Tuesday, the second day of the vaccination drive to inoculate those aged above 60 years and those above 45 but with comorbidities.

He had himself posted a tweet about receiving the vaccine dose at home, which drew the attention of many.

Quote

'What is wrong in this?'

Defending his decision, Patil reportedly said, "If I go to the hospital to get vaccinated, people will have to wait due to my visit. But here I can attend to people and also can get vaccinated. What is wrong in this?"

Reaction

It is wrong, says Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar expressed displeasure at the conduct of Patil and said there is no provision for people to take the vaccine at home.

"Unless there is a prior permission, no one is allowed to go home to vaccinate. It is wrong to go home to administer a vaccine," Sudhakar said, adding he would issue a circular to doctors in this regard.

Action

Union Health Ministry seeks report over the matter

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has asked for a report from the Karnataka government over the issue.

"This is not allowed in the protocol. It has come to our notice, we have asked for a report from the Karnataka government," Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told the media during a press briefing today.

Other details

India has over 1.68 lakh active coronavirus cases

The second phase of India's coronavirus vaccination program commenced on Monday.

Many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have received vaccine shots at separate hospitals.

India currently has over 1.68 lakh active coronavirus cases and the total number of cases detected in the country thus far is more than 1.11 crore.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maharashtra: 26 government officials test positive for coronavirus
Latest News
Haryana to reserve 75% private sector jobs for locals
India
Elon Musk tops Hurun Global Rich List, Ambani ranked eighth
Business
'PSL more rewarding than IPL', feels fast bowler Dale Steyn
Sports
'Kurukshetra' actor Salil Ankola tests positive for COVID-19; gets hospitalized
Entertainment
Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Adhir Chowdhury bicker over ISF alliance
Politics
Latest India News
Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shot
India
Uttar Pradesh: Molestation accused kills victim's father in Hathras
India
Why are private hospitals charging for COVID-19 vaccine, asks Chavan
India
Heroin worth over Rs. 25 crore seized in Bengal: Details
India
Aligarh: Dalit girl was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape
India
Trending Topics