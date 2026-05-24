Karnataka NEET aspirant Bhagyashree dies by suicide after NEET-UG cancelation
India
Bhagyashree, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant who died by suicide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, died by suicide this week.
She had recently taken the NEET-UG exam and scored 92% in her board exams.
Her passing adds to growing worries about student stress after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled nationwide due to a paper leak and allegations of irregularities.
Government sets June 21 exam date
The sudden cancelation affected over 2.2 million candidates and has led to more than one reported suicide this month, another being Pradeep Meghwal from Rajasthan.
The government has now set a new exam date for June 21 and plans to switch to computer-based testing next year to prevent further issues.