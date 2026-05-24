Karnataka police arrest 5 in 24 cr CBI impersonation scam
Karnataka police have busted a cyber scam, arresting five people (including two from Delhi and Haryana) who tricked an elderly Bengaluru woman, who had worked as a teacher in Dubai before retiring, into handing over nearly ₹24 crore.
Posing as CBI officials, the scammers convinced her that her bank accounts were tied to money laundering and even threatened her with "digital arrest" to keep her scared and compliant.
Bank alerts police, 3 cr frozen
From January to May 2026, the victim was pressured into sending money to 22 different accounts for supposed "verification."
The fraud came to light when she tried pledging 1.3kg of gold at a bank for more cash—alert staff sensed something was off and called the police.
Thanks to their quick action, authorities froze nearly ₹3 crore and tracked down the suspects in Delhi and Allahabad.
Police are now digging deeper for links to other cyber crimes.