Karnataka police arrest 5 in 24 cr CBI impersonation scam

Bank alerts police, 3 cr frozen

From January to May 2026, the victim was pressured into sending money to 22 different accounts for supposed "verification."

The fraud came to light when she tried pledging 1.3kg of gold at a bank for more cash—alert staff sensed something was off and called the police.

Thanks to their quick action, authorities froze nearly ₹3 crore and tracked down the suspects in Delhi and Allahabad.

Police are now digging deeper for links to other cyber crimes.