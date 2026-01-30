Karnataka police now get guaranteed leave on birthdays and anniversaries
India
Karnataka's top cop, DGP M.A. Salim, just made it official: every police officer and staff member in the state gets mandatory casual leave on their birthday and wedding anniversary.
The DGP has directed unit heads to grant such leave whenever personnel request it.
Why does this matter?
Policing is tough, and Salim says this move is about giving officers a real chance to relax with family and recharge emotionally.
The idea? Happier cops mean less stress, better morale, and stronger performance on the job.
It's a small but meaningful step.