Karnataka rolls out India's 1st paid menstrual leave for all working women
India
Karnataka just became the first state in India to offer paid menstrual leave for women in both government and private jobs.
Starting 2025, women aged 18-52 can take one paid day off each month—up to 12 days a year—to support their health and well-being at work.
Why does this matter?
This policy is a big step forward, covering everyone from IT professionals to garment workers, whether permanent, contract, or outsourced.
Unlike other states with limited rules, Karnataka's move is more inclusive and even doubles the expert-recommended days off.
It also puts the state on par with countries like Spain and Japan that already recognize menstrual health as a workplace right—making work life just a bit fairer for women here.