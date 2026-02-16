Karnataka teacher dies by suicide over principal's alleged harassment India Feb 16, 2026

Saraswathi, a 37-year-old Kannada lecturer at Basaveshwara International Public School in Thammenahalli in Kithaganur, allegedly died by suicide on February 13.

Her husband, Vinodkumar V Nandaragi, says she faced repeated public humiliation and harsh language from the school principal.

On the day she died, Saraswathi, according to her husband, called him upset about the principal's behavior before allegedly locking herself in their room; she was later found dead.

A note reportedly blamed the principal.