Karnataka teacher dies by suicide over principal's alleged harassment
India
Saraswathi, a 37-year-old Kannada lecturer at Basaveshwara International Public School in Thammenahalli in Kithaganur, allegedly died by suicide on February 13.
Her husband, Vinodkumar V Nandaragi, says she faced repeated public humiliation and harsh language from the school principal.
On the day she died, Saraswathi, according to her husband, called him upset about the principal's behavior before allegedly locking herself in their room; she was later found dead.
A note reportedly blamed the principal.
Case registered, investigation underway
After Nandaragi's complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the allegations of abetment to suicide.
The situation has put a spotlight on mental health support and safe environments for teachers in schools.