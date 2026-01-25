Karnataka's Anke Gowda gets Padma Shri for spreading the love of books

Anke Gowda, a 75-year-old from rural Karnataka, just won the Padma Shri for his lifelong mission to make books accessible to everyone. Announced on January 25, 2026, the award spotlights his five decades of work as a public librarian and champion of reading.

How he built India's biggest personal library Starting out as a bus conductor and later working at a sugar factory, Gowda spent most of his modest salary collecting books—sometimes up to 80%.

Over time, he turned this passion into Pustaka Mane ("House of Books"), now one of India's largest personal libraries with more than 20 lakh free-access books in over 20 languages.

Sacrifices behind the shelves Gowda sold his house and invested his retirement savings to procure books for Pustaka Mane.

He even completed college degrees while working full-time.

Today, he lives in the library with his family so anyone can walk in and read—no charge.