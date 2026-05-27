Kaushar Gaffar Sheikh arrested over alleged spitting on rotis
India
A Mumbai hotel worker was arrested after a customer filmed him allegedly spitting on rotis while cooking at Fish Koliwada Hotel in Goregaon East.
The video, which quickly made the rounds online, sparked outrage among locals and led police to detain 53-year-old Kaushar Gaffar Sheikh.
Authorities probe hotel owner hygiene standards
The incident happened on May 23, 2026, when Deepak Pawar stopped by the hotel and noticed something off in the kitchen.
He recorded the act and shared it with local residents, who alerted police two days later.
Authorities are also looking into whether the hotel owner ignored hygiene standards, as locals demand strict action for putting public health at risk.