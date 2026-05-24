Kerala announces 2-day Bakrid holiday on May 27 and 28 India May 24, 2026

Kerala just rolled out a two-day holiday for Bakrid in 2026, so mark your calendars for May 27 and 28.

The state's General Administration Department confirmed that the festival, also known as Id-Ul-Ad'ha or the "festival of sacrifice," will be officially celebrated on May 28.

The break covers all government offices, public sector units, schools (including professional colleges), and even places under the Negotiable Instruments Act.