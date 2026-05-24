Kerala announces 2-day Bakrid holiday on May 27 and 28
Kerala just rolled out a two-day holiday for Bakrid in 2026, so mark your calendars for May 27 and 28.
The state's General Administration Department confirmed that the festival, also known as Id-Ul-Ad'ha or the "festival of sacrifice," will be officially celebrated on May 28.
The break covers all government offices, public sector units, schools (including professional colleges), and even places under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Kerala's 2-day holiday avoids confusion
Last year, Kerala got some heat for shifting the Bakrid holiday after confusion over the exact celebration date, which led to criticism from political parties and community groups.
To avoid a repeat of that drama, this time they're playing it safe by making both days official holidays, hoping everyone gets to celebrate without any mix-ups or controversy.