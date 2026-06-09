Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad and police arrest 10 Bangladeshis in Kollam
Kerala police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad just arrested 10 Bangladeshi nationals in Kollam district for living without valid documents.
The group, which included three children, was found near a scrap shop with identity documents, including Aadhaar cards.
This is part of a bigger push by authorities to crack down on illegal immigration in the state.
Bangladeshis arrested in Neendakara and Kochi
In another case, a Bangladeshi couple was picked up in Neendakara after reportedly living in Kerala for nearly a decade without passports or visas. Both worked as scrap collectors and had been hiding their nationality.
Earlier, 10 more Bangladeshis were also arrested near Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, again, all involved in scrap work and carrying digital copies of their IDs.
The Neendakara couple has been booked under India's Foreigners Act, while the Kochi group has been booked under India's Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, as investigations continue.