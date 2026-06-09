Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad and police arrest 10 Bangladeshis in Kollam

Bangladeshis arrested in Neendakara and Kochi

In another case, a Bangladeshi couple was picked up in Neendakara after reportedly living in Kerala for nearly a decade without passports or visas. Both worked as scrap collectors and had been hiding their nationality.

Earlier, 10 more Bangladeshis were also arrested near Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, again, all involved in scrap work and carrying digital copies of their IDs.

The Neendakara couple has been booked under India's Foreigners Act, while the Kochi group has been booked under India's Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, as investigations continue.