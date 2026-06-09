Kerala bans trawling June 10 to July 31, protecting fish
India
Kerala's yearly trawling ban starts at 12am on June 10 and runs through July 31; all to help fish populations recover during breeding season.
Trawling and double-net fishing are off-limits for now; only traditional boats get the green light.
Kerala requires gear, fishermen demand support
Fishermen have to carry safety gear, licenses, Aadhaar cards, and boat papers while out at sea.
Only one carrier boat is allowed per vessel, and 24/7 control rooms are set up for emergencies.
Fishermen's groups are asking for financial support instead of just free rations during the ban, and want more Coast Guard patrols for safety.
Also, boats from other states must leave Kerala waters until the ban ends.